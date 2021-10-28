FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible late today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -TODAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! We’re tracking a powerful storm system arriving from the west today. Rain and storms will become likely this afternoon and evening. A line of strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds and a low tornado threat. The best chance of severe weather will occur between 3-10PM. We’ll keep you updated as the weather develops today!

TODAY: Turning Clouds. Rain/Storms Likely. High 74.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 67.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 67.

HALLOWEEN: Partly Cloudy. Cool. High 70.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.