SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Gov. McMaster proposes $500M infrastructure improvement plan

By Mary Green
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster proposed a half-billion-dollar spending plan Thursday to improve the state’s sewers, stormwater and water systems.

McMaster says that infrastructure is holding back the state’s rural communities because they are so outdated.

When businesses and developers are looking to build in South Carolina’s rural communities, like Great Falls, state and local leaders say a barrier that can have them moving their plans elsewhere is one you can’t see from ground level: aging sewer and water infrastructure.

“It stops a deal quicker than anything,” Rep. Randy Ligon, R-Chester, says.

“They may access these funds to install new water and wastewater infrastructure that, for the first time, may allow them to attract business and industries to their areas,” Municipal Association of South Carolina Executive Director Todd Glover says.

McMaster says he wants the state to use $500 million it will receive from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan for upgrades in rural communities.

The Rural Infrastructure Authority reports on average, rural sewer, stormwater and water systems are approximately 50 years old.

In our experience, rural systems have often relied on short-term fixes for long-term problems,” Department of Health and Environmental Control Environmental Affairs Director Myra Reece says.

McMaster says the money to make these fixes would be divided up based on three priorities: economic development for poorer counties, public health needs, and regionalization, which he says means incentivizing smaller and larger water systems to connect.

“In rural South Carolina, water and sewer is the key to life, just like oxygen. It’s the key to good health. It’s key to economic health. It’s key to a community’s health,” McMaster says.

He says a requirement for cities and towns to match the funding they would get with their own money is being considered but unlikely to happen since many communities couldn’t afford this.

The project would need approval from the General Assembly before communities would be able to apply for funding.

State lawmakers are tasked with figuring out how South Carolina will use the nearly $2.5 billion the state will receive through the American Rescue Plan.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston police officers at the scene of the shooting in West Ashley Wednesday night.
One person dead following shooting in West Ashley
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office said the three-vehicle crash Friday morning closed both...
Coroner identifies victims killed in multi-car crash
The Berkeley County School District says three of its schools went under a precautionary...
Search for shoplifting suspect prompted lockdown at 3 Berkeley County schools
Jennifer Pinckney, whose husband, the Rev. Clementa Pickney was killed with eight others in the...
Emanuel 9 families, attorneys on $88M church shooting settlement: ‘Justice does exist’
Court documents state a doorbell camera recorded the alleged assault during which the victim...
Judge sets bond for woman accused of assaulting youth

Latest News

A panel of the Food and Drug Administration’s outside vaccine advisers voted on Tuesday to back...
Pediatricians, physicians prepare for vaccine approval for 5 to 11-year-olds
The juveniles were arrested on Thursday and were transported to the juvenile detention center....
Charleston Co. detectives arrest two juveniles for fatal shooting in W. Ashley
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Health leaders prepare for possible approval of COVID-19 vaccines for 5-11-year-olds
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Juveniles arrested in deadly July drive-by shooting in Charleston County