Man jailed under $5M bond for more than 150 child sex charges in Alexander County, woman also charged

These acts took place over a lengthy period of time from 2012 to 2016.
Following an investigation by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Colan Lewis...
Following an investigation by the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Colan Lewis Swink was taken into custody and charged with 25 counts of felony statutory rape, 25 counts of felony sex offenses and 109 counts of felony sex acts by a substitute parent/custodian.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is in jail under a $5 million bond as he is accused of more than 150 charges of child sex offenses with a young girl who was living with him for four years in Alexander County.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were contacted by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office in reference to an individual now living in Catawba County who had admitted to engaging in sexual acts with a child who was living with him.

These acts took place over a lengthy period of time from 2012 to 2016.

Deputies say the individual, identified as Colan Lewis Swink, was living in Taylorsville with Tammy Brown, who was identified as a relative of the victim, during the time period when these offenses occurred.

Following an investigation by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Colan Lewis Swink was taken into custody and charged with 25 counts of felony statutory rape, 25 counts of felony sex offenses and 109 counts of felony sex acts by a substitute parent/custodian.

His bond has been set at $5 million secured with a court appearance set for Nov. 1.

Detectives also charged 49-year-old Tammy Reedy Brown with one count of felony conspiracy of a sex act by a substitute parent/custodian.

Detectives also charged 49-year-old Tammy Reedy Brown with one count of felony conspiracy of a...
Detectives also charged 49-year-old Tammy Reedy Brown with one count of felony conspiracy of a sex act by a substitute parent/custodian.

Her bond was set at $75,000 secured with a court appearance set for Nov. 1.

