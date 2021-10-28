One person dead following shooting in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person is dead following a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday night.

At 9:11 p.m., Charleston police officers responded to the 1700 block of Ashley River Road for gunshots. When they arrived, officers found a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound.

“The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased,” CPD officials said.

Detectives are at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843)743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD central detective.

