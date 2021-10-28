SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Outages persist after nor’easter batters New England

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Utility crews worked Thursday to restore power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in New England after a nor’easter battered the coast with hurricane-force wind gusts.

More than 300,000 customers lacked service Thursday morning, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported. Hundreds more outages were reported in Rhode Island.

It could be a matter of days before power is fully restored in some areas of southeastern Massachusetts, utilities said.

The strongest gust of the storm was recorded at 94 mph (151 mph) on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, officials said.

Some schools in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island canceled classes Thursday as cleanup continued and residents tallied the damage.

In Quincy, Massachusetts, the storm blew the roof off a apartment complex, forcing the occupants of 12 units to stay in a hotel, WBZ News Radio reported. In nearby Weymouth, the Red Cross opened a shelter for residents who lost power.

In New Jersey, one driver was killed and another injured in Morris Township when a tree limb fell. Authorities in New York also recovered the body of a kayaker who disappeared Tuesday off Long Island.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston police officers at the scene of the shooting in West Ashley Wednesday night.
One person dead following shooting in West Ashley
The Berkeley County School District says three of its schools went under a precautionary...
Search for shoplifting suspect prompted lockdown at 3 Berkeley County schools
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office said the three-vehicle crash Friday morning closed both...
Coroner identifies victims killed in multi-car crash
Court documents state a doorbell camera recorded the alleged assault during which the victim...
Judge sets bond for woman accused of assaulting youth
Investigators charged 28-year-old Tyhier Lasan Grant of Charleston with third-degree arson and...
Cops: Man arrested after setting cross on fire at downtown Charleston church

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, Julian Assange greets supporters outside the...
Assange lawyer dismisses US promises over extradition
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden at Capitol to pitch $1.75T agenda, unite Democrats
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the biggest chance for severe weather will occur between...
FIRST ALERT: Isolated, severe storms possible in the afternoon, evening
Nine parishioners of downtown Charleston's Mother Emanuel AME Church died in a shooting on June...
Emanuel 9 families, attorneys to give update on lawsuit settlement