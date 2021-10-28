Ralph H. Johnson VA offering COVID-19 booster shots for veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA health care system announced on Thursday that boosters for the Moderna and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines will be offered under the recent emergency use authorization.

Veterans eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot can call 843-789-6500 to schedule an appointment at the Ralph H. Johnson Medical Center or any of its community outpatient clinics.

Based on the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for booster doses, the following groups are eligible for a booster at six months or more after their initial vaccination for Moderna and Pfizer:

People age 65 and older

Anyone 18 and older living in long-term care settings

Anyone 18 and older with underlying medical conditions

Anyone 18 and older who live or work in a high-risk setting

Booster shots are recommended for individuals 18 and older who received the Janssen vaccine two or more months ago.

“We remain deeply dedicated to the safety of our veterans and employees,” Ralph H. Johnson VAHCS Director and CEO Scott Isaacks said. “We have the capacity to provide booster shots to all eligible veterans in our community, and we encourage those veterans to come get their shot.”

Officials say the eligible individuals can choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

Officials say initial vaccinations are also available at the main hospital and community clinics.

The hospital is hosting a veteran vaccine clinic on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at their community resource and referral center, located at 2424 City Hall Lane.

