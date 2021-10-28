Report: Dispute at school leads to gunfight involving juveniles at Goose Creek home

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say an argument that started at school led to a gunfight involving juveniles at a Goose Creek home.

It happened Wednesday night at the Boulder Bluff subdivision and led to one man being shot and transported to the hospital.

Police officers responded to the 300 block of Judy Drive just after 9 p.m. for gunshots.

When officers arrived they met with a witness who said her husband had been shot and led police to where he was lying in the hallway of the home. After receiving aid from police and emergency personnel, he was transported to Trident Hospital where he was treated then released.

The initial investigation states the incident stemmed from an ongoing argument that started at school between juveniles. According to investigators, three juveniles and an unknown aged driver pulled up to the victim’s home in a brown SUV.

Police said the three juveniles then left the vehicle and began arguing with the residents. GCPD officials said that it’s unknown at this time who shot first, but shots were then exchanged between the juveniles and the residents of the home.

Only one person was injured. Police are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information to call (843) 863-5200.

The police report on the shooting states that the investigation began at 9:09 p.m. when police officers responded to the Boulder Bluff subdivision for a shooting and were flagged down by a resident.

A woman then spoke to the officers and said that her husband had been shot. The officers then found the victim lying in the hallway on his back. Police and emergency personnel gave aid to the victim who was transported to the hospital.

A witness told investigators that she may know who fired gunshots at them, indicating that they were three juveniles who were taunting her from the roadway when her husband left their home and told them to leave. According to police, it was at that time shots were fired striking the victim in the shoulder.

The report states during the verbal altercation, the witness was inside her home with her children.

The witness said the victim then ran to the rear of the home where his son let him inside and told his family that he had been shot.

