SC Health Dept. reports more than 700 COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released data Thursday showing a small increase in new COVID-19 cases over the previous day.

But the data DHEC released Thursday tabulating Tuesday’s numbers marked the sixth day in a row the number of new cases remained below 1,000.

Thursday’s report included 433 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 296 detected through rapid tests, for a total of 729 cases.

The agency reported 66 new deaths, 50 confirmed and 16 considered probable.

The 66 deaths included six confirmed and two probable deaths in Lowcountry counties. Charleston County reported three confirmed and one probable, Berkeley and Colleton Counties each reported one confirmed death and Georgetown County reported one confirmed and one probable death.

The results came from 15,067 tests with a percent positive of 4.5%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 895,738 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 717,983 cases detected using PCR tests and 177,755 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,670 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,819 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,851 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

Since the pandemic began, the state has administered more than 11.7 million COVID tests.







