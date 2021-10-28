SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Survey: Unvaccinated workers would rather quit than get vaxxed

President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone...
President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone Theater, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new survey of over 1,000 people found a majority of unvaccinated workers would rather quit their jobs than be ordered to get vaccinated.

The Kaiser Family Foundation questioned more than 1,500 American adults in October.

Of the unvaccinated, 37% said they would quit if they were forced to either get vaccinated or take weekly COVID tests.

If their employer mandated vaccines and didn’t offer the testing option, 72% say they would quit.

This comes as the Biden administration is drafting new workplace safety rules that would require businesses with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccines or frequent COVID tests.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston police officers at the scene of the shooting in West Ashley Wednesday night.
One person dead following shooting in West Ashley
Jennifer Pinckney, whose husband, the Rev. Clementa Pickney was killed with eight others in the...
Emanuel 9 families, attorneys on $88M church shooting settlement: ‘Justice does exist’
The juveniles were arrested on Thursday and were transported to the juvenile detention center....
Charleston Co. detectives arrest two juveniles for fatal shooting in W. Ashley
Investigators say an argument that started at school led to a gunfight involving juveniles at a...
Report: Dispute at school leads to gunfight involving juveniles at Goose Creek home
Bill Sharpe will retire from Live 5 News Thursday after the 6 p.m. newscast, ending a...
‘It’s been a great ride’: Live 5’s Bill Sharpe retires after 48 years in TV

Latest News

Dorchester District Two is adjusting the schedule for their free COVID-19 testing available to...
DD2 adjusts COVID-19 testing schedule for staff and students
Friday’s report included 706 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 278 detected through...
SC Health Dept. reports more than 900 COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths
VIDEO: SC Health Dept. reports more than 900 COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths
VIDEO: SC Health Dept. reports more than 900 COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Majority of unvaccinated say they will quit job if mandated
A panel of the Food and Drug Administration’s outside vaccine advisers voted on Tuesday to back...
Pediatricians, physicians prepare for vaccine approval for 5 to 11-year-olds