SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Trump plans to attend World Series game in Atlanta

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix.(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump plans to attend Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta on Saturday, according to a person close to Trump.

The Atlanta Braves are playing the Houston Astros for the championship.

Braves CEO Terry McGuirk told USA Today on Wednesday that Trump called the organization and asked to go to a World Series game.

The Braves are set to give Trump his own suite at Truist Park. He will not be sitting with any team or Major League Baseball officials.

The former president attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series in Washington D.C. when the Nationals hosted the Astros.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston police officers at the scene of the shooting in West Ashley Wednesday night.
One person dead following shooting in West Ashley
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office said the three-vehicle crash Friday morning closed both...
Coroner identifies victims killed in multi-car crash
The Berkeley County School District says three of its schools went under a precautionary...
Search for shoplifting suspect prompted lockdown at 3 Berkeley County schools
Court documents state a doorbell camera recorded the alleged assault during which the victim...
Judge sets bond for woman accused of assaulting youth
Investigators charged 28-year-old Tyhier Lasan Grant of Charleston with third-degree arson and...
Cops: Man arrested after setting cross on fire at downtown Charleston church

Latest News

Coulter, who Robinson never met, is charged with murder, accused of beating 8-year-old Kendrick...
Family member speaks out about children found abandoned with another child’s remains
Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, left, is escorted for a traditional investiture ceremony...
US Supreme Court lifts stays; Oklahoma to execute man
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook changes company name to Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden announces deal, seeks votes: ‘Let’s get this done’