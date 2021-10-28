SC Lottery
Two charged in connection with fatal shooting of 7-year-old Knowledge Sims

Kwatez Carter and Travon Wilson
Kwatez Carter and Travon Wilson(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has announced that charges have been filed in connection with the shooting death of Knowledge Sims.

Kwatez Carter and Travon Wilson have both been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and criminal conspiracy.

Wilson, 24, was taken into custody around 6 p.m. by the CPD and U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Task Force. He is currently being held at CPD headquarters before being transported to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Carter, 21, is currently in custody on unrelated charges. Officals say arrangements for the service of the active murder warrants are currently underway.

Knowledge Sims, 7, was shot and killed while in his home in April of 2020 on Tarragon Drive, which is off Farrow Road in the Capital Heights neighborhood of north Columbia.

Knowledge’s sister was also injured in the shooting but survived.

Officials say Carter and Wilson fired more than 12 rounds into the home on Tarragon Drive. At the time of the shooting, two adults and seven children were gathered inside.

An investigation into the incident connected ballistic evidence found at the scene to the crime. That same evidence was entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network and confirmed additional matches.

Firearms related to the case were also seized, according to reports.

CPD investigators do not believe Knowledge Sims was the intended target of the shooting.

The investigation into this case continues to be active. Officials say additional arrests are possible.

