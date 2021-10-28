SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.(Source: Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Two toddlers drowned in a neighbor’s pool after wandering away from a screened-in patio where they were playing.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the boys’ grandmother called authorities when she noticed they were no longer playing on the patio and couldn’t find them.

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.

The boys were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston police officers at the scene of the shooting in West Ashley Wednesday night.
One person dead following shooting in West Ashley
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office said the three-vehicle crash Friday morning closed both...
Coroner identifies victims killed in multi-car crash
The Berkeley County School District says three of its schools went under a precautionary...
Search for shoplifting suspect prompted lockdown at 3 Berkeley County schools
Court documents state a doorbell camera recorded the alleged assault during which the victim...
Judge sets bond for woman accused of assaulting youth
Investigators charged 28-year-old Tyhier Lasan Grant of Charleston with third-degree arson and...
Cops: Man arrested after setting cross on fire at downtown Charleston church

Latest News

Nine parishioners of downtown Charleston's Mother Emanuel AME Church died in a shooting on June...
Emanuel 9 families speak on $88M settlement with feds in lawsuit over church shooting
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden bound for global summits, aims to pass domestic agenda
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden announces ‘historic’ deal, asks Democrats for votes
FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
Families of 9 killed in SC church settle with feds over gun