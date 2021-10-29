Berkeley Co. schools: No student arrested with guns on campus

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District denied a report Friday morning circulating on social media about a student arrested at a district high school while in possession of a pair of guns.

District spokesperson Katie Tanner said the post about the alleged arrest, which was said to have happened at Berkeley High School, was false.

That confirmation Friday came a day after Berkeley County Schools spokesman Brian Troutman said the district was aware of but could not substantiate an earlier social media post about a threat of a shooting at the same school.

The school’s interim principal set messages to parents Thursday morning about that post.

District security and emergency management personnel and the Moncks Corner Police Department are investigating the post and police added officers on campus as a precaution, he said.

“We are unable to substantiate that any threat exists to the campus at this time,” Troutman said Thursday.

