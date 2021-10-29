SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. schools: No student arrested with guns on campus

The Berkeley County School District denied rumors Friday morning circulating on social media...
The Berkeley County School District denied rumors Friday morning circulating on social media that a student was arrested at Berkeley High School with two guns.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District denied a report Friday morning circulating on social media about a student arrested at a district high school while in possession of a pair of guns.

District spokesperson Katie Tanner said the post about the alleged arrest, which was said to have happened at Berkeley High School, was false.

That confirmation Friday came a day after Berkeley County Schools spokesman Brian Troutman said the district was aware of but could not substantiate an earlier social media post about a threat of a shooting at the same school.

The school’s interim principal set messages to parents Thursday morning about that post.

District security and emergency management personnel and the Moncks Corner Police Department are investigating the post and police added officers on campus as a precaution, he said.

“We are unable to substantiate that any threat exists to the campus at this time,” Troutman said Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

