Berkeley Middle School hosts leadership event

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley Middle School invited Westview Middle on Friday to participate in a Unified leadership event.

Berkeley Middle School is a Unified Champion School which not only trains for the Special Olympics but also has a character building and leadership building class that pairs kids with disabilities up with general ED students.

Students in the Unified program led the event, rotating around different stations like bowling, basketball, and art, with kids who have disabilities. Also included in the event was a leadership station where a special education teacher informed kids about different disabilities.

Coach Matt Deacon says teaching Unified PE is the highlight of his day.

“It builds confidence in the students with disabilities, it builds confidence with the general ED students because they get to become a friend to somebody,” Deacon said.

“It’s just awesome to see them grow and see them develop,” 8th grade student Marquise Manning said.

“To them we’re like role models, and we like lead them and they have like a lot of fun in this class. I just love to see their smiles,” 7th grade student Sawyer Metts said.

Deacon said that this is year seven of this Unified program at Berkeley Middle School, and they’ve since added Unified art and Unified music in addition to Unified P.E.

