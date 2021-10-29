SC Lottery
Charleston’s longest-serving sworn police officer retires

Charleston Police Sgt. Donald F. Daquigan started with the agency in 1971 as a patrol officer...
Charleston Police Sgt. Donald F. Daquigan started with the agency in 1971 as a patrol officer and rose in the ranks to detective sergeant in the white-collar crime unit.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After more than 50 years of service, Charleston’s longest-serving sworn police officer is retiring from the agency.

Sgt. Donald F. Daquigan served the city for more than 50 years, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

“During that time, he has been a vital member of our CPD team,” Gillooly said.

He started with the police department in 1971 as a patrol officer when he graduated from the police academy and rose in the ranks to detective sergeant in the white-collar crime unit where became recognized as an expert in that area of investigation.

Daquigan’s career spanned the introduction of hand-held radios to computers in cars to evidence-based policing with an emphasis on serving the needs of crime victims, Gillooly said.

“Sgt. Daquigan has investigated thousands of financially-based crimes during his tenure and has a true positive effect on making the city of Charleston a better and safer place to live and play,” he said.

Earlier this year, Mayor John Tecklenburg recognized him by declaring June 8 as Donald Daquigan Day in Charleston.

