Coroner’s office identifies man killed in West Ashley shooting

Charleston police officers at the scene of the shooting in West Ashley Wednesday night.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office have identified a man who was killed in a shooting in West Ashley.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 20-year-old Robert Traynham from Charleston died on Wednesday at 9:45 pm at the Medical University of South Carolina from a gunshot wound.  

At 9:11 p.m., Charleston police officers responded to the 1700 block of Ashley River Road for gunshots.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

“The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased,” CPD officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843)743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD central detective.

