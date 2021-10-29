Coroner’s office identifies man killed in West Ashley shooting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office have identified a man who was killed in a shooting in West Ashley.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 20-year-old Robert Traynham from Charleston died on Wednesday at 9:45 pm at the Medical University of South Carolina from a gunshot wound.

At 9:11 p.m., Charleston police officers responded to the 1700 block of Ashley River Road for gunshots.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

“The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased,” CPD officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843)743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD central detective.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.