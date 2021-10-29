DD2 adjusts COVID-19 testing schedule for staff and students

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two is adjusting the schedule for their free COVID-19 testing available to staff and students.

The district started the program offering both rapid and PCR tests at no cost for staff and students on Oct. 14.

Officials say the adjustment to the schedule is to accommodate high school schedules and begin Monday.

The new schedule is as follows:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Students and staff can get tested during those times at 115 Devon Road in Cottage 28 located behind Knightsville Elementary School.

District officials say the tests are voluntary and consent forms will be required at the time of testing.

