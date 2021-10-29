SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies investigate shooting that injured person sitting on porch

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a person sitting on a front porch was wounded...
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a person sitting on a front porch was wounded when someone fired shots at the home.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a person sitting on a front porch was wounded when someone fired shots at the home.

Deputies responded to a home on Timmons Lane Tuesday where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment, Lt. Daryel Moyd said.

Investigators say a gunman opened fire on the home, striking the victim. The gunman then left the area.

Moyd says there was no description of the gunman, the gunman’s vehicle or a motive in the attack.

As of Friday morning, the victim’s condition was not immediately available, Moyd said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at 843-355-6381 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston police officers at the scene of the shooting in West Ashley Wednesday night.
One person dead following shooting in West Ashley
Jennifer Pinckney, whose husband, the Rev. Clementa Pickney was killed with eight others in the...
Emanuel 9 families, attorneys on $88M church shooting settlement: ‘Justice does exist’
The juveniles were arrested on Thursday and were transported to the juvenile detention center....
Charleston Co. detectives arrest two juveniles for fatal shooting in W. Ashley
Deputies on the scene say they are trying to make contact with someone inside the Motel 6 on...
Deputies respond to barricaded subject at West Ashley motel
Investigators say an argument that started at school led to a gunfight involving juveniles at a...
Report: Dispute at school leads to gunfight involving juveniles at Goose Creek home

Latest News

Friday’s report included 706 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 278 detected through...
SC Health Dept. reports more than 900 COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths
The Berkeley County School District denied rumors Friday morning circulating on social media...
Berkeley Co. schools: No student arrested with guns on campus
A 1-year-old male pit bull was surrendered Thursday after biting a child in the face in east...
10-year-old bit in face by dog in east Charlotte
A Lowcountry non-profit, the Lowcountry Orphan Relief, is in need of help after their biggest...
Lowcountry Orphan Relief depends on Gala to stay afloat