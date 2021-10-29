Deputies investigate shooting that injured person sitting on porch

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a person sitting on a front porch was wounded when someone fired shots at the home.

Deputies responded to a home on Timmons Lane Tuesday where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment, Lt. Daryel Moyd said.

Investigators say a gunman opened fire on the home, striking the victim. The gunman then left the area.

Moyd says there was no description of the gunman, the gunman’s vehicle or a motive in the attack.

As of Friday morning, the victim’s condition was not immediately available, Moyd said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at 843-355-6381 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.