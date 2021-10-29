SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Ex-Summerville Police officer charged with assault and battery

A former Summerville Police officer is facing a charge of assault and battery in connection...
A former Summerville Police officer is facing a charge of assault and battery in connection with a traffic stop.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Summerville Police officer is facing a charge of assault and battery in connection with a traffic stop.

Robert Barrineau, 37, is charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby.

The charge stems from an alleged assault that occurred during a Dorchester County traffic stop.

The Summerville Police Department asked SLED to investigate the incident, Crosby said.

Lt. Chris Hirsch confirmed Friday that Barrineau was terminated by the Summerville Police Department on Sept. 1, 2020. He declined to comment further on the case citing the pending SLED investigation.

Barrineau was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center, Crosby said.

Court records state Magistrate Judge Michael Murphy set a personal recognizance bond for Barrineau on Friday morning.

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston police officers at the scene of the shooting in West Ashley Wednesday night.
One person dead following shooting in West Ashley
Jennifer Pinckney, whose husband, the Rev. Clementa Pickney was killed with eight others in the...
Emanuel 9 families, attorneys on $88M church shooting settlement: ‘Justice does exist’
The juveniles were arrested on Thursday and were transported to the juvenile detention center....
Charleston Co. detectives arrest two juveniles for fatal shooting in W. Ashley
Investigators say an argument that started at school led to a gunfight involving juveniles at a...
Report: Dispute at school leads to gunfight involving juveniles at Goose Creek home
Bill Sharpe will retire from Live 5 News Thursday after the 6 p.m. newscast, ending a...
‘It’s been a great ride’: Live 5’s Bill Sharpe retires after 48 years in TV

Latest News

On Friday afternoon, the district released an email to parents regarding the presence of law...
Law enforcement responds to Berkeley High School for two student altercations
Dorchester District Two is adjusting the schedule for their free COVID-19 testing available to...
DD2 adjusts COVID-19 testing schedule for staff and students
The Berkeley County School District denied rumors Friday morning circulating on social media...
Berkeley Co. schools: No student arrested with guns on campus
A Lowcountry non-profit, the Lowcountry Orphan Relief, is in need of help after their biggest...
Lowcountry Orphan Relief depends on Gala to stay afloat