Ex-Summerville Police officer charged with assault and battery

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Summerville Police officer is facing a charge of assault and battery in connection with a traffic stop.

Robert Barrineau, 37, is charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby.

The charge stems from an alleged assault that occurred during a Dorchester County traffic stop.

The Summerville Police Department asked SLED to investigate the incident, Crosby said.

Lt. Chris Hirsch confirmed Friday that Barrineau was terminated by the Summerville Police Department on Sept. 1, 2020. He declined to comment further on the case citing the pending SLED investigation.

Barrineau was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center, Crosby said.

Court records state Magistrate Judge Michael Murphy set a personal recognizance bond for Barrineau on Friday morning.

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

