Judge to hear arguments on who controls Murdaugh’s money

(AP) - A judge is to hear arguments Friday over whether independent representatives should take control of the money and other assets of a South Carolina lawyer involved in a half-dozen state police investigations.

The court motions by attorneys in three different civil cases said they fear Alex Murdaugh is trying to hide millions of dollars they could possibly collect in their lawsuits. They said he could shift money between unknown accounts and potentially sell off property and a boat after he turned all his affairs over to his surviving son, Buster Murdaugh.

The lawyers said Alex Murdaugh could be hiding inheritance from the deaths of his wife and son in an unsolved shooting at the family’s home in June or from his father’s death from natural causes a few days later.

They also said because Murdaugh has been part of a legal empire in tiny Hampton County, South Carolina, he could have other money coming in from any number of sources.

Murdaugh’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather were all elected prosecutors in the area. The family’s law firm, located in the most impressive building in town after the courthouse, has won multimillion-dollar verdicts over the past century.

Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys have not responded to the request to have two lawyers review and catalog all of Murdaugh’s assets, bank accounts, insurance policies and expenditures and approve his spending.

Circuit Judge Daniel Hall planned to hear arguments at noon Friday in Chesterfield County. It isn’t clear when he might rule, although the lawyers asking to freeze Murdaugh’s assets have said every day gives Murdaugh more chances to be deceptive.

“Alex Murdaugh has engaged in repeated dishonesty, deception and fraud. He has shown that he will go to extraordinary lengths to misappropriate, steal, transfer or otherwise dispose of money in a manner that benefits him or his family, with complete disregard for the interests of third persons,” the lawyers wrote in their motions.

Two of the lawsuits involve a fatal February 2019 boat crash where Murdaugh’s son —- since killed — was charged after investigators said Paul Murdaugh was driving drunk and recklessly. They were filed by the family of a 19-year-old woman killed and a man on the boat who said the Murdaugh family tried to pin him as the boat’s driver.

The third lawsuit asking for control of Murdaugh’s money was filed by the family of Murdaugh’s late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield. She died after a fall in the family’s home in 2018.

Murdaugh has been charged with pocketing nearly $3 million worth of insurance settlements that was supposed to go to Satterfield’s estate.

At his bond hearing, prosecutors detailed how Murdaugh stole the money by diverting it to his accounts. They said he then paid off a $100,000 credit card bill, transferred more than $300,000 to his father and $735,000 to himself.

The lawsuits noted well over half the settlement money remained unaccounted for in the prosecution’s presentation.

Murdaugh, 53, was first arrested Sept. 16 and was accused of trying to arrange his own death so Buster Murdaugh could collect a $10 million life insurance policy. That same day, the father signed a power of attorney for all his affairs over to his son, according to court records.

The motions in the three lawsuits include several documents: a photo of Buster Murdaugh that lawyers said was taken in October at a Las Vegas casino; a nearly $1 million mortgage that a property owner paid off to Alex Murdaugh; an online listing asking $114,000 for Murdaugh’s boat; and a nearly two-year-old unpaid tax bill that could lead to the auction of Murdaugh’s beach home on Edisto Island.

In addition to the investigations into the stolen insurance money and the insurance fraud, state police continue to investigate the shooting deaths, millions of dollars missing from Murdaugh’s former law firm that was founded by his great-grandfather, a 2015 hit-and-run death and whether Murdaugh and his family obstructed the investigation into the boat crash.

Murdaugh insists he had nothing to do with the June deaths of his wife, Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22. Murdaugh said he returned to their rural Colleton County home to find them shot to death. Tight-lipped state police have neither named any suspects nor ruled anyone out.

Murdaugh remains in jail without bond on the charges he stole money from his late housekeeper’s estate. A judge handling the Murdaugh criminal cases last week asked for a report on his mental state before considering whether to set bond.

