Law enforcement responds to Berkeley High School for two student altercations

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County School District say law enforcement has responded to Berkeley High School following two student altercations.

On Friday afternoon, the district released an email to parents regarding the presence of law enforcement at the school in Moncks Corner and said they were there to assist school administration.

“These are isolated incidents and did not lead to the initiation of a lockdown,” district officials said in the email. “Administration is following all district policy and procedure to address the matter.”

