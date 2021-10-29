SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school senior aims to provide medical education in Kenya

Nguyen working with students in Nairobi, Kenya.
Nguyen working with students in Nairobi, Kenya.(Mariam Nguyen)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant high schooler is making an impact on young people in Kenya after noticing a need for basic medical education there.

Mariam Nguyen is a high school senior and the student body president at the Charleston County School of the Arts.

She traveled to Kenya with her mom who was working at a pop-up clinic when she noticed that a lot of the patients there had similar issues. She said there was only one emergency vehicle for the 500,000 people living in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, and the average life expectancy is only 30 years old.

She decided to create the “Saving Lives Educational Program,” where local doctors could talk to Kenyan students through Zoom and teach them basic medical skills such as CPR and how to treat wounds, while also educating them about different paths in the medical field.

“I really liked that I could encourage students do medicine and pursue a career in medicine,” Nguyen said.

It started out with just one school, but now the project has expanded to three schools, but she hopes they are able to expand to more. The high school senior is now looking to pursue a career in public health and hopes to continue the program throughout college and after.

“It’s directly impacting people’s lives and future generations because I know for sure more people are definitely interested in medicine as of now with this program,” she said.

She said having one of those students become a doctor one day would be “a dream come true.” To help, you can reach out to mariamslep@gmail.com.

