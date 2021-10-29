SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school football (Week 10)

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

10/29

Ft. Dorchester at Summerville - Live 5 Game of the Week

Stratford at Goose Creek

Cane Bay at Berkeley

Wando at West Ashley

Stall at Ashley Ridge

Bluffton at James Island

Beaufort at Colleton County

Bishop England at Hanahan

Oceanside at Academic Magnet

Battery Creek at North Charleston

Woodland at Timberland

Burke at Lake Marion

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Philip Simmons

Military Magnet at Denmark-Olar

First Baptist at Porter-Gaud

Pinewood Prep at Northwood Academy

St. John’s Christian at Colleton Prep

Bethesda at Dorchester Academy

