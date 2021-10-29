Lowcountry high school volleyball playoff scores (10/28)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

4-A - 3rd round

Hilton Head 3, Beckham 0

3-A - 3rd round

Bishop England 3, Waccamaw 0 - The Battling Bishops advance to the Lower State Finals where they’ll host Oceanside on Tuesday

Oecanside Collegiate 3, Camden 2 - The Landsharks advance and will travel to Bishop England for the Lower State Finals.

2-A - 3rd round

North Central 3, Philip Simmons 0

