Lowcountry high school volleyball playoff scores (10/28)
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
4-A - 3rd round
Hilton Head 3, Beckham 0
3-A - 3rd round
Bishop England 3, Waccamaw 0 - The Battling Bishops advance to the Lower State Finals where they’ll host Oceanside on Tuesday
Oecanside Collegiate 3, Camden 2 - The Landsharks advance and will travel to Bishop England for the Lower State Finals.
2-A - 3rd round
North Central 3, Philip Simmons 0
