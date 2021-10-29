SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry Orphan Relief depends on Gala to stay afloat

By Danielle Seat
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry non-profit, the Lowcountry Orphan Relief, is in need of help after their biggest fundraiser of the year was canceled because of the pandemic.

The Lowcountry Orphan Relief provides support services and aid for Lowcountry children at-risk or suffering from abandonment, abuse or neglect.  To make it all happen, they depend on their annual Soar Gala to fund their efforts.  The event typically brings in $150,000 every year.

Christina Lope with the Lowcountry Orphan Relief says after canceling the in-person gala in 2020, the organization lost out on about $120,000.

Because of increased safety precautions, the organization also saw a dramatic drop in volunteers.  Lope says they went from about 50 volunteers a week to just 4.

So, after losing funding and volunteers, this year’s gala is incredibly important.

“We have had impacts with not being able to have as many volunteers at our distribution center,” Lope said.  “So, although Covid hit and the funding kind of slowed down a little bit, our mission did not stop.  We just rotated our four staff members that we had here.”

Sign up for the Soar Gala is now open.  The event is slated for November 19, 2021, at the Patriots Point Links.

Tickets can be purchased here by table or individually.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston police officers at the scene of the shooting in West Ashley Wednesday night.
One person dead following shooting in West Ashley
Jennifer Pinckney, whose husband, the Rev. Clementa Pickney was killed with eight others in the...
Emanuel 9 families, attorneys on $88M church shooting settlement: ‘Justice does exist’
The juveniles were arrested on Thursday and were transported to the juvenile detention center....
Charleston Co. detectives arrest two juveniles for fatal shooting in W. Ashley
Deputies on the scene say they are trying to make contact with someone inside the Motel 6 on...
Deputies respond to barricaded subject at West Ashley motel
Investigators say an argument that started at school led to a gunfight involving juveniles at a...
Report: Dispute at school leads to gunfight involving juveniles at Goose Creek home

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Orphan Relief depends on Gala to stay afloat
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. detectives arrest two juveniles for fatal shooting in W. Ashley
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Report: Dispute at school leads to gunfight involving juveniles at Goose Creek home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Police release video in March officer-involved shooting