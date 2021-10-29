Lowcountry Orphan Relief depends on Gala to stay afloat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry non-profit, the Lowcountry Orphan Relief, is in need of help after their biggest fundraiser of the year was canceled because of the pandemic.

The Lowcountry Orphan Relief provides support services and aid for Lowcountry children at-risk or suffering from abandonment, abuse or neglect. To make it all happen, they depend on their annual Soar Gala to fund their efforts. The event typically brings in $150,000 every year.

Christina Lope with the Lowcountry Orphan Relief says after canceling the in-person gala in 2020, the organization lost out on about $120,000.

Because of increased safety precautions, the organization also saw a dramatic drop in volunteers. Lope says they went from about 50 volunteers a week to just 4.

So, after losing funding and volunteers, this year’s gala is incredibly important.

“We have had impacts with not being able to have as many volunteers at our distribution center,” Lope said. “So, although Covid hit and the funding kind of slowed down a little bit, our mission did not stop. We just rotated our four staff members that we had here.”

Sign up for the Soar Gala is now open. The event is slated for November 19, 2021, at the Patriots Point Links.

Tickets can be purchased here by table or individually.

