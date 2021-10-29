SC Health Dept. reports more than 900 COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths

SC Lottery
Friday’s report included 706 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 278 detected through rapid tests, for a total of 984 cases.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released data Friday showing an increase in new COVID-19 cases over the previous day.

But the data DHEC released Friday tabulating Wednesday’s numbers marked the seventh day in a row the number of new cases remained below 1,000.

Friday’s report included 706 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 278 detected through rapid tests, for a total of 984 cases.

The agency reported 46 new deaths, 32 confirmed and 14 considered probable.

The 46 deaths included six confirmed and four probable deaths in Lowcountry counties. Charleston County and Beaufort Counties reported one confirmed death, Berkeley County reported one confirmed and one probable death, Dorchester County reported one confirmed and two probable deaths and Georgetown County reported two confirmed and one probable death.

The results came from 28,202 tests with a percent positive of 5%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 897,152 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 719,120 cases detected using PCR tests and 178,032 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,716 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,851 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,865 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

Since the pandemic began, the state has administered more than 11.7 million COVID tests.



