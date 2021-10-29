Third juvenile wanted for murder surrenders following West Ashley standoff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a third juvenile wanted for a murder has surrendered to deputies following a standoff in West Ashley.

On Friday morning, deputies along with assisting agencies went to an apartment complex on 1020 Little John Drive in West Ashley to serve an arrest warrant on a juvenile wanted for a murder charge in a July shooting.

A report states that the suspect refused to leave an apartment and barricaded himself inside.

“After about two hours, he walked out shortly after noon and surrendered peacefully to deputies,” the sheriff’s office said. “There were no injuries.”

His arrest came after two other juveniles were arrested Thursday on murder charges in the same shooting.

The suspects’ arrest stems from an incident that happened on the afternoon of July 19 when deputies responded to Corral Drive for a drive-by shooting.

When the responding deputy arrived he saw a man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, lying on a driveway between two vehicles.

