SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Third juvenile wanted for murder surrenders following West Ashley standoff

The suspect's arrest stems from an incident that happened on the afternoon of July 19 when...
The suspect's arrest stems from an incident that happened on the afternoon of July 19 when deputies responded to Corral Drive for a drive-by shooting (pictured above).(Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a third juvenile wanted for a murder has surrendered to deputies following a standoff in West Ashley.

On Friday morning, deputies along with assisting agencies went to an apartment complex on 1020 Little John Drive in West Ashley to serve an arrest warrant on a juvenile wanted for a murder charge in a July shooting.

A report states that the suspect refused to leave an apartment and barricaded himself inside.

“After about two hours, he walked out shortly after noon and surrendered peacefully to deputies,” the sheriff’s office said. “There were no injuries.”

His arrest came after two other juveniles were arrested Thursday on murder charges in the same shooting.

The suspects’ arrest stems from an incident that happened on the afternoon of July 19 when deputies responded to Corral Drive for a drive-by shooting.

When the responding deputy arrived he saw a man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, lying on a driveway between two vehicles.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston police officers at the scene of the shooting in West Ashley Wednesday night.
One person dead following shooting in West Ashley
Jennifer Pinckney, whose husband, the Rev. Clementa Pickney was killed with eight others in the...
Emanuel 9 families, attorneys on $88M church shooting settlement: ‘Justice does exist’
The juveniles were arrested on Thursday and were transported to the juvenile detention center....
Charleston Co. detectives arrest two juveniles for fatal shooting in W. Ashley
Investigators say an argument that started at school led to a gunfight involving juveniles at a...
Report: Dispute at school leads to gunfight involving juveniles at Goose Creek home
Bill Sharpe will retire from Live 5 News Thursday after the 6 p.m. newscast, ending a...
‘It’s been a great ride’: Live 5’s Bill Sharpe retires after 48 years in TV

Latest News

Charleston Police Sgt. Donald F. Daquigan started with the agency in 1971 as a patrol officer...
Charleston’s longest-serving sworn police officer retires
Berkeley Middle School is a Unified Champion School which not only trains for the Special...
Berkeley Middle School hosts leadership event
Berkeley High School went on lockdown Friday afternoon after a report of an armed person on...
Berkeley High School on lockdown after report of armed person on campus
Robert Barrineau, 37, is charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to the South...
Ex-Summerville Police officer charged with assault and battery