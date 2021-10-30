Beyond Delivery delivers care packages to new moms

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of new moms in the Summerville area got some much-needed love and support Saturday through a new program called Beyond Delivery.

Through a partnership between Summerville Medical Center and the Postpartum Support Charleston organization, volunteers put together goodie bags for these moms.

“For us to be able to help a new mom, as she transitions into motherhood, we just want them to know that there’s support available in the community and just making sure they understand that if they are having a difficult time with motherhood, they’re not alone,” Elaine DeaKyne, with Postpartum Support Charleston, said.

The goodie bags included diapers, wipes, and diaper cream, as well as a frozen lasagna and information about postpartum resources.

“It really gives us a chance to continue supporting a mom through her pregnancy journey and then her delivery,” Amanda Osborne, with Summerville Medical Center, said. “It’s just nice to provide another touchpoint for moms once they leave the hospital.”

According to Postpartum Support Charleston, there will be another meal and care package giveaway on November 13. You can sign up to receive a care package and meal on their website

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.