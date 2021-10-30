SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Chambers leads Charleston Southern past Campbell 27-14

Charleston Southern took advantage of a turnover on the game’s opening kickoff and built a...
Charleston Southern took advantage of a turnover on the game’s opening kickoff and built a sizeable margin only to add a late score to put Campbell away for good in a 27-14 Big South victory Saturday afternoon at Buccaneer Field.(Charleston Southern Football)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw for two touchdowns and scored on a 55-yard run to lead Charleston Southern to a 27-14 victory over Campbell on Saturday.

Chambers hit Cayden Jordan for a 26-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring and his touchdown run with 1:15 remaining in the fourth quarter put the game away for the Buccaneers (3-4, 2-3 Big South).

Charleston Southern led 20-0 through three quarters before Campbell (3-5, 2-3) rallied with a 9-yard touchdown catch and a 1-yard touchdown run by Bryant Barr.

Chambers completed 34 of 48 passes for 255 yards for the Bucs. He had 102 yards rushing on eight carries. Jordan had nine catches for 134 yards.

Campbell’s Wiley Hartley completed 28 of 45 passes for 275 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Barr was the Camels’ leading rusher with 29 yards and they were held to 49 yards on the ground.

Charleston Southern allowed a total of 33 points in three home games, all wins.

Most Read

Jerald Cooper Jr. was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a...
Man arrested in connection to shooting at North Charleston Piggly Wiggly
Authorities say three people were killed and another was taken to the hospital after a vehicle...
3 dead, 1 injured after Amtrak train strikes car in North Charleston
Berkeley High School went on lockdown Friday afternoon after a report of an armed person on...
Report of armed person put Berkeley High School on lockdown; football game postponed
Detectives with the Charleston Police Department announced that they have arrested a man...
Detectives arrest man suspected in West Ashley murder
One dead following shooting in Charleston

Latest News

Will Shipley had 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground in Clemson's 30-20 win over FSU.
Shipley’s TD saves Clemson in 30-20 win over Florida State
South Carolina State head coach Oliver Pough, left, reacts after a play during the first half...
S.C. St. holds off N.C. Central 27-24 for third straight win
The Citadel football team got on the board early, but it was not to be as the Bulldogs fell,...
Davis scores 2 TDs, Mercer beats The Citadel 34-7
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his home run with Dansby Swanson during the eighth...
Braves throw 2-hitter, blank Astros 2-0 for 2-1 Series lead