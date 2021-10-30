SC Lottery
Davis scores 2 TDs, Mercer beats The Citadel 34-7


The Citadel football team got on the board early, but it was not to be as the Bulldogs fell, 34-7, to Mercer Saturday afternoon inside Johnson Hagood Stadium.(The Citadel Football)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Fred Davis had two touchdown runs and Mercer beat The Citadel 34-7 on Saturday.

Mercer (6-2, 5-1 Southern Conference) has won two in a row since losing to VMI 45-7 and remains tied with Chattanooga atop the conference standings.

Davis carried the ball 15 times for 88 yards. He scored from the 1 on back-to-back series to end the second quarter, giving the Bears a 21-7 halftime lead.

Lance Wise had a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Tayshaun Shipp broke loose on a 72-yard TD run, each late in the fourth quarter for the Bears.

Jaylan Adams tossed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Cherry in the first quarter for The Citadel (2-6, 1-4), which committed three turnovers. Cherry finished with five catches for 82 yards.

