Hundreds attend 13th annual Lung Force Run/Walk

Signs sit on the beach at Folly Beach County Park during the 13th annual Lung Force Run/Walk....
Signs sit on the beach at Folly Beach County Park during the 13th annual Lung Force Run/Walk.
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds came out to Folly Beach today to raise money and awareness to end lung cancer and lung disease.

The American Lung Association in South Carolina held their 13th annual Lung Force Run/Walk at Folly Beach.

This year, the event was held on the beach at Folly Beach County Park. The Lung Force event was held virtually last year because of the pandemic, but this year there was also a virtual option for those who couldn’t make it in person. Participants had the option to walk or run the 5K. Money raised at the event will go towards the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease and support their COVID-19 Action Initiative.

Board Chair Elaine Carew said her father died of lung cancer, so the event is close to her heart.

“You kind of come together. It’s such a good community of people who are here to that know someone or here to support someone that they love who have been affected by lung diseases in some way,” Elaine Carew said.

The association had a $75,000 goal for the event- but ended up surpassing that goal by over $10,000.

