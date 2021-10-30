SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

RCSD: No deputies injured, suspect arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting

RCSD: No deputies injured, suspect arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting
RCSD: No deputies injured, suspect arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting(Nick Neville)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday night, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference regarding an incident in which shots were fired at deputies.

Sheriff Lott says the incident started shortly after 6:30 p.m. when deputies started receiving calls that a man was armed with a gun and on top of a home in the Briarcliff neighborhood in northeast Columbia.

Sheriff Lott says the suspect started firing shots at deputies around 8:20 p.m., two deputies returned fire but did not strike the suspect.

Shortly after 9 pm., the sheriff said the suspect was apprehended after deputies tased him and deployed tear gas. The suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No deputies were injured during this incident. RCSD is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Charleston police officers at the scene of the shooting in West Ashley Wednesday night.
One person dead following shooting in West Ashley
Jennifer Pinckney, whose husband, the Rev. Clementa Pickney was killed with eight others in the...
Emanuel 9 families, attorneys on $88M church shooting settlement: ‘Justice does exist’
The juveniles were arrested on Thursday and were transported to the juvenile detention center....
Charleston Co. detectives arrest two juveniles for fatal shooting in W. Ashley
Berkeley High School went on lockdown Friday afternoon after a report of an armed person on...
Report of armed person put Berkeley High School on lockdown; football game postponed
Investigators say an argument that started at school led to a gunfight involving juveniles at a...
Report: Dispute at school leads to gunfight involving juveniles at Goose Creek home

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh is facing more lawsuits this week as his brother and former law firm colleague...
Murdaugh’s brother, former colleague file lawsuits to get half-a-million dollars in loans back
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said shortly before 8:10 p.m. officers...
One person dead following shooting at North Charleston Piggly Wiggly
Detectives with the Charleston Police Department announced that they have arrested a man...
Detectives arrest man suspected in West Ashley murder
.
CDC report indicates as South Carolina’s COVID cases rose so did feelings of anxiety, depression