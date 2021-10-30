Murdaugh’s brother, former colleague file lawsuits to get half-a-million dollars in loans back

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh is facing more lawsuits this week as his brother and former law firm colleague look to get more than half-a-million dollars back which the two men say is owed to them from various loans.

According to court records filed this week, Murdaugh owes the money to his brother Randolph Murdaugh and John E. Parker, both of whom are lawyers with Alex’s former law firm.

Randolph Murdaugh filed his suit on Thursday and says his brother owes him $46,500. The suit states that this past September Alex asked Randolph for a loan to cover an overdrawn bank account, and said he had already written other checks including checks to workers which made his account more overdrawn.

Lawyers said that at the time Alex did not tell his brother that he was in “poor financial condition.”

Randolph said Alex requested $75,000 which Randolph deposited into Alex’s checking account. Court records state that Randolph expected that Alex would repay the $75,000 in 30 days, but that money has yet to be repaid.

In addition, Randolph also transported Alex to a rehabilitation center, however he said in order to get Alex treatment, Alex asked Randolph to pay for the initial treatment which came out to $15,000. Randolph said he wrote a check for the amount and has not been reimbursed.

Court filings state Alex’s son, Buster began selling his father’s assets to pay off debts, and sold a tractor and a rotary cutter to Randolph in exchange for cancelling about $43,000 of money owed by Alex.

John E. Parker’s suit was filed on Friday and claims that Murdaugh owes him $477,000, and that the money was loaned to Murdaugh this past year in three installments.

According to Parker, he loaned $150,000 to Murdaugh in March of this year, $77,000 in May, and $250,000 in July.

Judge hears arguments on who should control Murdaugh’s money

Earlier on Friday in Chesterfield County, attorneys involved in three different civil cases related to the Murdaugh family asked a judge to issue a temporary injunction to prevent wasting of money and appoint an independent receiver.

Mark Tinsely, the lawyer representing the family of Mallory Beach, spoke in front of a judge today. He claims he hasn’t been able to get bank account information, insurance polices, or other information about Murdaugh’s assets since the 2019 fatal boat crash that took Beach’s life.

Circuit Judge Daniel Hall said he will issue a ruling next week on Mark Tinsley’s motion.

Joe McCulloch who represents Conner Cook, a passenger on the boat, and Eric Bland, who represents the Murdaugh’s former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield’s family, say they have both filed motions but were not heard in front of Judge Hall on Friday.

There’s no word yet on when or where the other two hearings will be.

