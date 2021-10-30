SC Lottery
One injured following shooting in Charleston

(WGEM)
By Landon Boozer
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is in the hospital following a shooting in Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department says officers responded to the 1700 block of Raoul Wallenberg. One person was reportedly found with a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital.

No arrests have been made in relation to this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

