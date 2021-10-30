SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

One dead following shooting at North Charleston Piggly Wiggly

Authorities say one person is dead and one person has been detained following a shooting at a...
Authorities say one person is dead and one person has been detained following a shooting at a Piggly Wiggly in North Charleston Friday night.(Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person is dead and one person has been detained following a shooting at a Piggly Wiggly in North Charleston Friday night.

North Charleston police say shortly before 8:10 pm officers responded to 8780 Rivers Avenue in reference to a shooting. Responding officers located a male victim deceased from a gunshot injury inside the store, police said.

“Several witnesses were located and questioned, and a description of the suspect was provided,” NCPD officials said.

A short time later, officers responded to an address on Adeline St. regarding information on a possible suspect, a police report states.

“The individual was detained and his involvement in the incident is being investigated,” NCPD officials said. “At this time, there are limited details and it is an active investigation.”

Officers were seen placing crime scene tape at the front of the store at the Otranto Plaza on 8780A Rivers Ave.

Live 5′s Nick Reagan is on the scene and says there is a large police presence in the parking lot of the business.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston police officers at the scene of the shooting in West Ashley Wednesday night.
One person dead following shooting in West Ashley
Jennifer Pinckney, whose husband, the Rev. Clementa Pickney was killed with eight others in the...
Emanuel 9 families, attorneys on $88M church shooting settlement: ‘Justice does exist’
The juveniles were arrested on Thursday and were transported to the juvenile detention center....
Charleston Co. detectives arrest two juveniles for fatal shooting in W. Ashley
Berkeley High School went on lockdown Friday afternoon after a report of an armed person on...
Report of armed person put Berkeley High School on lockdown; football game postponed
Investigators say an argument that started at school led to a gunfight involving juveniles at a...
Report: Dispute at school leads to gunfight involving juveniles at Goose Creek home

Latest News

Detectives with the Charleston Police Department announced that they have arrested a man...
Detectives arrest man suspected in West Ashley murder
Nguyen working with students in Nairobi, Kenya.
Lowcountry high school senior aims to provide medical education in Kenya
VIDEO: Lowcountry high school senior aims to provide medical education in Kenya
VIDEO: Lowcountry high school senior aims to provide medical education in Kenya
Berkeley High School went on lockdown Friday afternoon after a report of an armed person on...
Report of armed person put Berkeley High School on lockdown; football game postponed