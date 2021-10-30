One dead following shooting at North Charleston Piggly Wiggly

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person is dead and one person has been detained following a shooting at a Piggly Wiggly in North Charleston Friday night.

North Charleston police say shortly before 8:10 pm officers responded to 8780 Rivers Avenue in reference to a shooting. Responding officers located a male victim deceased from a gunshot injury inside the store, police said.

“Several witnesses were located and questioned, and a description of the suspect was provided,” NCPD officials said.

A short time later, officers responded to an address on Adeline St. regarding information on a possible suspect, a police report states.

“The individual was detained and his involvement in the incident is being investigated,” NCPD officials said. “At this time, there are limited details and it is an active investigation.”

Officers were seen placing crime scene tape at the front of the store at the Otranto Plaza on 8780A Rivers Ave.

Live 5′s Nick Reagan is on the scene and says there is a large police presence in the parking lot of the business.

I count around a dozen officers going in and out of the store and talking to people in the parking lot. No official word yet from @NCPD pic.twitter.com/x5lNG7IGjt — Nick Reagan (@NickReaganLive5) October 30, 2021

