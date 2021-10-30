SC Lottery
SC requires sex offenders to not give out Halloween candy

South Carolina again is requiring all registered sex offenders in the state still under supervision for a crime against a child to stay home and not give out candy Halloween night.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina again is requiring all registered sex offenders in the state still under supervision for a crime against a child to stay home and not give out candy Halloween night.

The state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services says the curfew lasts from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Agents will check on sex offenders through random visits and other means.

Officials say sex offenders who attacked a child and are still under state supervision cannot turn on their outdoor lights or give out trick-or-treat candy and must stay inside their homes.

The State Law Enforcement Division keeps a list of sex offenders on its website that can be searched by name or geographic area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

