S.C. St. holds off N.C. Central 27-24 for third straight win

South Carolina State head coach Oliver Pough, left, reacts after a play during the first half...
South Carolina State head coach Oliver Pough, left, reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Corey Fields Jr. threw two touchdown passes, Kendrell Flowers ran for 121 yards and a touchdown and South Carolina State held off North Carolina Central 27-24 on Saturday.

Michael Brunson intercepted Davius Richard with four seconds left to preserve the win for the Bulldogs (4-4, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) which have won three straight.

Richard’s 74-yard touchdown run on the Eagles’ (3-5, 1-1) first drive made it 7-0. South Carolina State knotted it a 7-all when Flowers ran it in from 34 yards out. Later, Fields threw a 14-yard pass to Flowers and the Bulldogs led the rest of the way. On the ensuing drive, Richard completed a 20-yard scoring pass to Devin Smith but the extra-point attempt failed.

Richard threw for 296 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and ran for 62 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.

