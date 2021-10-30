Sunny and cool this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An upper level low will pull away from the area today. We will a mix of sun and clouds behind it, but it will be a cool afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. High pressure will move overhead for Halloween, and will stick around through the middle of next week. Highs tomorrow will be near 70 degrees. A cool and dry evening for trick-or-treating with temperatures in the 60s. Highs next week will be in the low to mid 70s with more sunshine. Our rain chance increases slightly as a cold front approaches the area by the middle to the end of next week.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 67, Low 51.

HALLOWEEN: Mostly Sunny. High 71, Low 52.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 73, Low 54.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 75, Low 54.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71, Low 53.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 70, Low 52.

