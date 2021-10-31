Coroner identifies victim of Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly Saturday shooting in Charleston, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said.

Travis Terrell Green, from Charleston, died at MUSC on Saturday afternoon as a result of a gunshot wound from an incident that occurred on Raoul Wallenberg Boulevard, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The Charleston Police Department says officers responded to the 1700 block of Raoul Wallenberg Saturday afternoon in reference to a shooting where they found a person with a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

