Coroner identifies victim North Charleston Piggly Wiggly shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 19-year-old man as the victim of a deadly Friday night shooting at a North Charleston grocery store.

Coleman Brown Jr., from Charleston, died on the scene from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said shortly before 8:10 p.m. Friday officers responded to the Piggly Wiggly at 8780 Rivers Avenue in reference to a shooting.

On Saturday, officers arrested 34-year-old Jerald Cooper Jr. in connection to the shooting. Authorities say Cooper is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

