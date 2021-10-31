SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Group protests outside home of woman accused of assaulting a minor

About 25 people gathered in a neighborhood in College Park Saturday to protest against a woman...
About 25 people gathered in a neighborhood in College Park Saturday to protest against a woman accused of assaulting a minor.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - About 25 people gathered in a neighborhood in College Park Saturday to protest against a woman accused of assaulting a minor.

“Keep your hands off our children,” the group chanted in unison.

According to court documents, Roberta Cline is charged with third-degree assault and battery for grabbing a child and hurting him.

Court documents show the incident was caught on video and stated that the victim suffered a cut on his right wrist and told authorities Cline threatened to shoot him and his friends

Those demonstrating outside of Cline’s house Saturday said they are calling on Berkeley County officials to press more serious charges against Cline.

“She was arrested for only 3rd degree assault,” Justin Hunt, with Stand as One, said. “We’re here to tell Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Lewis and the solicitor we will not take that. We want real reprimands on what happened because these children are tarnished.”

One community activist said it was important they send a message to the community.

“We’re going to make a stance,” Elvin Speights said. “Leave our children alone. These kids did nothing wrong, these kids were just walking home. That’s all they were doing, they were walking home. And contrary to what she believes, all of them actually live in this neighborhood; one is her neighbor.”

A judge set a $500 personal recognizance bond for Cline in the case Wednesday. The judge also ordered Cline to have no contact with the victim and stay at least 100 feet from him and his home.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say three people were killed and another was taken to the hospital after a vehicle...
3 dead, 1 injured after Amtrak train strikes car in North Charleston
Jerald Cooper Jr. was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a...
Man arrested in connection to shooting at North Charleston Piggly Wiggly
One dead following shooting in Charleston
Detectives with the Charleston Police Department announced that they have arrested a man...
Detectives arrest man suspected in West Ashley murder
Alex Murdaugh is facing more lawsuits this week as his brother and former law firm colleague...
Murdaugh’s brother, former colleague file lawsuits to get half-a-million dollars in loans back

Latest News

A 22-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly Saturday shooting in...
Coroner identifies victim of Charleston shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 19-year-old man as the victim of a...
Coroner identifies victim North Charleston Piggly Wiggly shooting
Staff at Trident Medical Center dressed as superheroes Sunday morning to show support for each...
Trident Medical Center staff dress up as superheroes
Authorities say an early Sunday morning accident resulted in a downed power pole on Clements...
Portion of Clements Ferry Road closed for downed power pole