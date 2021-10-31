Portion of Clements Ferry Road closed for downed power pole

SC Lottery
Authorities say an early Sunday morning accident resulted in a downed power pole on Clements Ferry Road.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say an early Sunday morning accident resulted in a downed power pole on Clements Ferry Road.

The Charleston Police Department says the accident occurred around 6:40 a.m. Sunday morning on Clements Ferry Road between Reflectance Road and Highway 41 near the Spinx gas station. Traffic is being diverted through the area.

The accident left a downed power pole and power lines on the roadway, according to authorities.

Dominion Power estimates repairs to last six hours.

