Portion of Clements Ferry Road closed for downed power pole
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say an early Sunday morning accident resulted in a downed power pole on Clements Ferry Road.
The Charleston Police Department says the accident occurred around 6:40 a.m. Sunday morning on Clements Ferry Road between Reflectance Road and Highway 41 near the Spinx gas station. Traffic is being diverted through the area.
The accident left a downed power pole and power lines on the roadway, according to authorities.
Dominion Power estimates repairs to last six hours.
