SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina man gets 18 years for 2019 fatal shooting

Officials say a South Carolina man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally...
Officials say a South Carolina man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting another man who he traded death threats with on social media.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Officials say a South Carolina man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting another man who he traded death threats with on social media.

The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s office says Brandon A. Arledge pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter in the killing of 39-year-old Belton Dandy.

Authorities say the two Spartanburg men threatened to kill each other during Facebook Live videos in the weeks before the January 2019 shooting.

They said Arledge initially denied being in the apartment at the time of the shooting, but analysis confirmed that a baseball hat found next to the victim likely had Arledge’s DNA on it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say three people were killed and another was taken to the hospital after a vehicle...
3 dead, 1 injured after Amtrak train strikes car in North Charleston
Jerald Cooper Jr. was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a...
Man arrested in connection to shooting at North Charleston Piggly Wiggly
One dead following shooting in Charleston
Detectives with the Charleston Police Department announced that they have arrested a man...
Detectives arrest man suspected in West Ashley murder
Alex Murdaugh is facing more lawsuits this week as his brother and former law firm colleague...
Murdaugh’s brother, former colleague file lawsuits to get half-a-million dollars in loans back

Latest News

Signs sit on the beach at Folly Beach County Park during the 13th annual Lung Force Run/Walk....
Hundreds attend 13th annual Lung Force Run/Walk
Davis scores 2 TDs, Mercer beats The Citadel 34-7
VIDEO: Davis scores 2 TDs, Mercer beats The Citadel 34-7
Chambers leads Charleston Southern past Campbell 27-14
VIDEO: Chambers leads Charleston Southern past Campbell 27-14
VIDEO: Three dead, one injured after train hits car
VIDEO: Three dead, one injured after train hits car