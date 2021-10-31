SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Stingrays Comeback Effort Falls Short in Greenville

South Carolina Erased a Two-Goal Deficit
A late goal in the 3rd period lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-2-0-0) to their first...
A late goal in the 3rd period lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-2-0-0) to their first victory of the season over the South Carolina Stingrays (1-1-0-0) at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.(South Carolina Stingrays)
By Stingrays Media Relations
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – A late goal in the 3 rd period lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-2-0-0) to their first victory of the season over the South Carolina Stingrays (1-1-0-0) at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

The Stingrays gave up their first special teams goals of the year as the Swam Rabbits’ Karch Bachman netted his first of the season with only 2.8 seconds remaining in the opening period to make it a 1-0 Greenville lead. Bobby Russel tallied his first professional goal as he doubled the lead 1:03 into the second frame.

South Carolina’s Justin Florek cut the deficit in half later on in the second period, cleaning up an initial shot by Jordan Subban. Subban fired a shot from the right circle, and a soft rebound died in front of the net with the big bodied Florek racing in to send home the rebound.

Victor Hadfield scored his first pro goal 6:06 into the 3rd period as he fired a shot from the left circle off a defender and in to tie the game at two goals a piece.

The Swamp Rabbits pulled ahead on a goal from Brett Kemp with just over four minutes remaining before Kevin McKernan sealed the deal with an empty netter in the victory.

Stingrays’ netminder, Ryan Bednard (0-1-0-0), stood on his head in the contest and turned back 40 saves of 42 shot attempts.

The Stingrays return to Charleston to take on the Swamp Rabbits this Wednesday, November 3rd for College Night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Most Read

Jerald Cooper Jr. was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a...
Man arrested in connection to shooting at North Charleston Piggly Wiggly
Authorities say three people were killed and another was taken to the hospital after a vehicle...
3 dead, 1 injured after Amtrak train strikes car in North Charleston
Berkeley High School went on lockdown Friday afternoon after a report of an armed person on...
Report of armed person put Berkeley High School on lockdown; football game postponed
Detectives with the Charleston Police Department announced that they have arrested a man...
Detectives arrest man suspected in West Ashley murder
One dead following shooting in Charleston

Latest News

Charleston wrap up 2021 campaign in front of another packed Patriots Point
Battery Season Ends in 0-4 Loss to Miami
Will Shipley had 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground in Clemson's 30-20 win over FSU.
Shipley’s TD saves Clemson in 30-20 win over Florida State
South Carolina State head coach Oliver Pough, left, reacts after a play during the first half...
S.C. St. holds off N.C. Central 27-24 for third straight win
The Citadel football team got on the board early, but it was not to be as the Bulldogs fell,...
Davis scores 2 TDs, Mercer beats The Citadel 34-7