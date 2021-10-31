SC Lottery
Sunny and mild Halloween!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be overhead today! This will keep our Halloween dry and sunny with highs a bit warmer in the low 70s. The start of the week will remain sunny and dry with highs reaching into the low 70s. A better chance for rain Thursday into the weekend as a storm system approaches the area. It looks like Thursday would be wettest day, timing may change so stay tuned! High temperatures drop into the 60s by the weekend behind the system.

TODAY: Sunny. High 72, Low 52.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 73, Low 54.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 74, Low 55.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70, Low 52.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 68, Low 49.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 64, Low 46.

