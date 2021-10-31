Trident Medical Center staff dress up as superheroes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Staff at Trident Medical Center dressed as superheroes Sunday morning to show support for each other and their patients.

Members of the hospital’s intensive care unit and respiratory therapy teams select the superhero theme as a nod to the title given to healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff paraded through the hospital Sunday morning to serve as a reminder of working through the pandemic, officials said.

“Superhero doesn’t begin to describe the work of our ICU nurses and respiratory therapists,” Dr. Tal Klatcho said. “In addition to being exceptional caregivers, they are wonderful people. They truly are superheroes.”

Hospital officials say the staff at Trident Medical Center has treated more than 2,600 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 since March 2020.

