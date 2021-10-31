SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Trident Medical Center staff dress up as superheroes

Staff at Trident Medical Center dressed as superheroes Sunday morning to show support for each...
Staff at Trident Medical Center dressed as superheroes Sunday morning to show support for each other and their patients.(Trident Medical Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Staff at Trident Medical Center dressed as superheroes Sunday morning to show support for each other and their patients.

Members of the hospital’s intensive care unit and respiratory therapy teams select the superhero theme as a nod to the title given to healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff paraded through the hospital Sunday morning to serve as a reminder of working through the pandemic, officials said.

“Superhero doesn’t begin to describe the work of our ICU nurses and respiratory therapists,” Dr. Tal Klatcho said. “In addition to being exceptional caregivers, they are wonderful people. They truly are superheroes.”

Hospital officials say the staff at Trident Medical Center has treated more than 2,600 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 since March 2020.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say three people were killed and another was taken to the hospital after a vehicle...
3 dead, 1 injured after Amtrak train strikes car in North Charleston
Jerald Cooper Jr. was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a...
Man arrested in connection to shooting at North Charleston Piggly Wiggly
One dead following shooting in Charleston
Detectives with the Charleston Police Department announced that they have arrested a man...
Detectives arrest man suspected in West Ashley murder
Alex Murdaugh is facing more lawsuits this week as his brother and former law firm colleague...
Murdaugh’s brother, former colleague file lawsuits to get half-a-million dollars in loans back

Latest News

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 19-year-old man as the victim of a...
Coroner identifies victim North Charleston Piggly Wiggly shooting
Authorities say an early Sunday morning accident resulted in a downed power pole on Clements...
Portion of Clements Ferry Road closed for downed power pole
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 3 dead, 1 injured after Amtrak train strikes car in North Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man arrested in connection to shooting at North Charleston Piggly Wiggly