‘We could have a disastrous surge:’ Experts urge vaccination before holiday gatherings

Looking ahead to large holiday gatherings and more indoor activities, Dr. Helmut Albrecht, an...
Looking ahead to large holiday gatherings and more indoor activities, Dr. Helmut Albrecht, an infectious disease specialist at Prisma Health, says big COVID-19 spikes are still possible.(WIS)
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s COVID-19 has been on the decline since early September according to DHEC data. It now hovers around 5%, which health experts say is a much more controllable level of infection.

Looking ahead to large holiday gatherings and more indoor activities, Dr. Helmut Albrecht, an infectious disease specialist at Prisma Health, says big COVID-19 spikes are still possible.

“Just because we’re at 5% doesn’t mean we’re not having thousands of cases in the US every day and we’ll have a couple thousand more,” said Albrecht.

The state’s 54.8% rate of fully vaccinated people has doctors worried about what may happen as we see a rise in large gatherings. Experts say 70% to 80% vaccination is needed for herd immunity.

“It’s still low enough that we could have a disastrous surge,” said Albrecht.

This holiday season will be different. Albrecht points to widely available COVID-19 vaccines and natural immunity from more infections since 2020, but he says that isn’t enough yet to protect against a spike in cases.

“We’re not as naïve as we were last year and we certainly are much, much better vaccinated and we have a lot more people infected,” said Albrecht. “That probably doesn’t protect you if it’s been very remote, but if you were infected with Delta already, you probably have some we have some reasonable protection from that.”

Doctors say the drop in masking and social distancing will likely cause an increase in case numbers as well.

“We see a lot more burnout from doing all the right things, so we will see an uptick in infection,” said Albrecht.

To prepare for safe holiday gatherings, Albrecht recommends getting vaccinated now if you haven’t already, or getting a booster shot if you are eligible.

“If you’ve not gone over the fence to get vaccinated, you have two months which is about the time to have a really good immune system,” said Albrecht. “Think about others. That’s what Christmas should be about. It’s not about how many presents you get, but what we can do for our community and vaccination is clearly the way to go.”

