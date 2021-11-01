Berkeley Co. School District asks parents to monitor students’ social media

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A spokesperson for the Berkeley County School District said social media has become a challenge for both “conflict and information management” after Friday’s lockdown at Berkeley High School.

“It always seems to come back to social media,” said Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner.

The school went into lockdown after a report of someone armed with a weapon near school. Tanner said that report was unsubstantiated. In addition, she said several student altercations occurred around the same time.

“The two issues have kind of come together, but they’re separate,” Tanner said.

Following that incident, Berkeley High’s interim principal, Katie Butcher, sent out an email to parents and requested their assistance in monitoring their child’s social media accounts.

“They are our best resource and support for monitoring social media as they can monitor it through their mobile devices.”

Tanner said that often social media is where communication takes place before altercations happen at school.

“We want to prevent the altercations from occurring so when there is information that something, maybe someone saw a back and forth on social media, let the administrators know,” Tanner said.

Tanner said the district has resources to help guide parents on how to effectively monitor social media, and the BCSD Security and Emergency Management Department has an anonymous tip line you can access by calling, or through the BCSD mobile app.

