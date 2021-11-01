Big changes ahead this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re off to sunny and mild start to the new work and school week across the Lowcountry with sunny skies and low to mid 70s expected by this afternoon. Quiet weather will continue for a few more days with one more warm day on Tuesday. A weak cold front will slide through Wednesday dropping the temperatures into the 60s. The front will stall near the coast and an area of low pressure will develop along it Thursday into Friday. Clouds will increase across our area and the chance of showers will increase late Thursday and will likely last through at least Friday morning. This moisture should exit the coast by Friday evening with sunshine returning for the weekend. Chilly weather will be the big story from Friday into the weekend with highs near 60 degrees and lows near 40. Some inland areas may drop into the 30s over the upcoming weekend!

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 74.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Shower Chance Late. High 67.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Showers Possible. Chilly. High 61.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 63.

