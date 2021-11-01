Charleston Battery part ways with head coach Mike Anhaeuser

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in almost two decades, the Charleston Battery are in search of a new head coach.

The club announced on Monday morning that they’re parting ways with Mike Anhaeuser who has been a part of the organization for more than 25 years.

Anhaeuser joined the Charleston Battery as a player in 1994 and was named head coach of the club in 2004.

“On behalf of my family, our ownership group and the entire organization, we thank Coach Anhaeuser for the immense impact he has had on this club and the community, both as a player and coach,” Charleston Battery co-owner and Executive Chairman Rob Salvatore said. “We wish him all of the best moving forward.”

Anhaeuser, who was twice named the USL Coach of the Year and was inducted into the league’s Hall of Fame after the 2013 season, led the Battery to two championships as a head coach. In 2010 the team won the USL Second Division title and in 2012 they won the USL Championship.

He was also leading the team during them memorable run to the U.S. Open Cup finals in 2008 when the team beat MLS clubs from Houston and Dallas and took an early lead against the D.C. United on the road at RFK Stadium before falling 2-1.

This past season was one of the toughest of his career though. The Battery went 10-15-7, the most losses they’ve had in a season since 2004. They also missed the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

The club says a search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

